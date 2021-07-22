Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Alexco Resource (AXU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN: AXU):

7/19/2021 – Alexco Resource was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2021 – Alexco Resource was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Alexco Resource was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/7/2021 – Alexco Resource was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. "

Shares of AXU stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.05. Alexco Resource Corp. has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $3.50.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 616.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXU. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alexco Resource by 14.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,757,757 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Alexco Resource during the first quarter worth about $761,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alexco Resource during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

