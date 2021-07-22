Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Futu (FUTU)

Futu (NASDAQ: FUTU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/20/2021 – Futu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

7/14/2021 – Futu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

7/13/2021 – Futu is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Futu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

6/25/2021 – Futu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

6/11/2021 – Futu was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

FUTU opened at $145.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 1.29. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 16.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Futu during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Futu by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Futu by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Futu during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

