Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

7/20/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

7/20/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $255.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

6/23/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

5/25/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $179.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 1.65. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.19 and a twelve month high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.49.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,025,000 after buying an additional 222,043 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,363.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,943,000 after buying an additional 106,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

