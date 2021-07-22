Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 8,021 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,016% compared to the typical volume of 379 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.24.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.3855 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -151.16%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

