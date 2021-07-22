InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.69. InVivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 603,875 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.72.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 252.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 50,538 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.