ION Achieves Market Capitalization of $275,609.77 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One ION coin can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ION has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. ION has a market cap of $275,609.77 and $32.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00033988 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.75 or 0.00249347 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00034875 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001528 BTC.

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,627,020 coins and its circulating supply is 13,727,020 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

