Ionic Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Ionic Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,111 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 25,112 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Performance Food Group worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,244 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,524 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,913 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 36,939 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,666 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,524 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.86. 12,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.94.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.