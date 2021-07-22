Ionic Capital Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 175.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,932 shares during the quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 464.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.99. 7,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,859. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

