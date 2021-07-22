Ionic Capital Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Ionic Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,445 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of The Simply Good Foods worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 77.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 26,420 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth about $1,165,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after buying an additional 648,878 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

NASDAQ:SMPL traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $36.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $38.50.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.