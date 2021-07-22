Ionic Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 171,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLBLU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Shares of Cartesian Growth stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,279. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

