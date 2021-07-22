Ionic Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth $47,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 216.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of AerCap stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.91. 25,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,470. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. AerCap’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

