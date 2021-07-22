Ionic Capital Management LLC Sells 160,728 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Ionic Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,728 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after buying an additional 940,210 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 415.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 142,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 114,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,378,000 after purchasing an additional 225,035 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSC stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $27.90. 14,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,035. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $27,886,562.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett purchased 20,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 129,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,806,760 shares of company stock worth $663,470,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

