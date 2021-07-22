IOST (IOST) Market Cap Hits $326.38 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. One IOST coin can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IOST has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $326.38 million and $108.42 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00083422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00047716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.54 or 0.00824473 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006359 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

