IOST Reaches Market Capitalization of $329.83 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. IOST has a total market capitalization of $329.83 million and $80.77 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One IOST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00086101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00049933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.29 or 0.00871636 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006274 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.