IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Acquires £24,697.68 in Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) insider Max Royde acquired 20,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £24,697.68 ($32,267.68).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Max Royde acquired 23,061 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £28,595.64 ($37,360.39).

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Max Royde bought 16,037 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £19,725.51 ($25,771.51).

On Friday, April 23rd, Max Royde bought 5,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £5,350 ($6,989.81).

Shares of IQGeo Group stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 122 ($1.59). The stock had a trading volume of 2,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,911. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.92 million and a PE ratio of -15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.72. IQGeo Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 65.50 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 129 ($1.69).

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Japan. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

