IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,708 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for 2.6% of Hound Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hound Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of IQVIA worth $55,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $244.91. 7,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,299. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $254.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.84.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

