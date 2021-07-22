iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 105.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,772 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iRobot worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 19.2% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 27,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 99.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRBT. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $91.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.06.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

