Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,153,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 983,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 126,422 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 94,957 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the period.

IRWD stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.15.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

