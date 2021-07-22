Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.06

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and traded as low as $22.95. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 1,012 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Isabella Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Isabella Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

