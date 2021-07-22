iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.94% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $35,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 793.5% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 86,647 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 29,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 27,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,767,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $62.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.64. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $61.69 and a 12 month high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

