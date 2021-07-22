iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 107.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,252 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.50% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $33,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $117,000.

EWT opened at $63.78 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $65.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.76.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

