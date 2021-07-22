iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $280.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,362. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.26. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $196.49 and a 52-week high of $280.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

