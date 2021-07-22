iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,577 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 29,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 71,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.3% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 61,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $158.57 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

