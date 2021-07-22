iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.13. 1,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,636. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $124.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.65.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

