iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.90. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

