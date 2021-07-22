iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Homrich & Berg’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 187,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,408,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 219,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,473.2% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,924,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $437.06. The stock had a trading volume of 180,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,772. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $425.87. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.55 and a twelve month high of $439.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

