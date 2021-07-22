iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Sold by Monarch Alternative Capital LP

Monarch Alternative Capital LP reduced its position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 594,700 shares during the quarter. iStar makes up approximately 3.0% of Monarch Alternative Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Monarch Alternative Capital LP owned 3.41% of iStar worth $44,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in iStar by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

STAR traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.44. 3,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,717. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 0.73. iStar Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. On average, analysts forecast that iStar Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. iStar’s payout ratio is presently -57.47%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

