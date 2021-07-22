Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Down to $4.02

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $3.90. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $458.59 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative net margin of 44.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

