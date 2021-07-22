ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target Lowered to GBX 109 at Berenberg Bank

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 117 ($1.53) to GBX 109 ($1.42) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 115.50 ($1.51).

Shares of ITV stock traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 119.90 ($1.57). 5,331,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,185,740. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 378.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39. The company has a market capitalization of £4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 16.89. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75).

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,423 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £3,077.21 ($4,020.39). Also, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 1,500 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £1,935 ($2,528.09).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

