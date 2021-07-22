Jack A. Pacheco Sells 7,500 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $352,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.94. 447,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.42 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $58.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.52.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SGH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SMART Global by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

