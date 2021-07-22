Jane Street Group LLC Buys 12,512 Shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.39% of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,574,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $868,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $303,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HAP opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.77. VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $49.69.

