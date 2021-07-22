Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,130 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.48% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $928,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 52,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $48.71 on Thursday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.29.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.