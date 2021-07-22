Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 150,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,846 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 132,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,388,000 after purchasing an additional 262,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

GMAB opened at $44.15 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $44.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.64. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

