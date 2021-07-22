Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,226 Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Lindsay at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Lindsay stock opened at $158.84 on Thursday. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $91.41 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.31. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

