Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 25,263 TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.09% of TechTarget as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In related news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $347,506.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,757 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,562.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 14,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $998,705.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,021 shares of company stock worth $4,873,154 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TTGT stock opened at $74.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.75. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.65 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 125.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.