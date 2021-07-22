Jane Street Group LLC Sells 4,823 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alleghany by 19.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Alleghany by 185.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Alleghany by 10.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alleghany by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $662.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $688.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $486.49 and a 1 year high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $5.55. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

