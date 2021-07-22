Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $40.61 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 50.50%.

JHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

