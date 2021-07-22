Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 1,497 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 25,690 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 37,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,270,000 after buying an additional 386,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $176.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $114.83 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.43.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

