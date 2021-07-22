Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 7,510 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.53% of Afya worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Afya by 61.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Afya by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Afya stock opened at $24.19 on Thursday. Afya Limited has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

