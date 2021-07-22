Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 77,980 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 714.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,980 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.16% of The Ensign Group worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $86.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.10. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.47 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $43,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,607.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $81,264.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,075.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,966 shares of company stock valued at $338,026. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

