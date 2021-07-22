Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 74.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888,508 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.20% of Certara worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Certara by 2,554.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth $99,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Certara by 40.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,865,000 after acquiring an additional 801,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 153.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,231,000 after buying an additional 1,601,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 93.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,066,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,406,000 after buying an additional 1,000,614 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CERT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,287 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,145.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $533,976.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 375,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,693.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,235 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

