Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,754 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,986,000 after buying an additional 53,462 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,489,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,047.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 137,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,453,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $264.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 103.06, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $266.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.21.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $1,718,808.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortinet from $208.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Fortinet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.43.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

