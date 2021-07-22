Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 920 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $127.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

