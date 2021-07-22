Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.85.

PRU opened at $101.21 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $109.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

