Jarvis+ Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $639,128.75 and approximately $186,361.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.78 or 0.00861855 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

