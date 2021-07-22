Jason Ehrlich Sells 6,950 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $599,646.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $590,055.00.
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $97,208.25.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $563,923.00.
Shares of NASDAQ KOD traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.77. 224,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,793. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.39. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,777 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,051,000 after acquiring an additional 685,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,040,000 after acquiring an additional 39,016 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after acquiring an additional 70,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.
KOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.86.
Kodiak Sciences Company Profile
Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.
