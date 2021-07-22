Jason Ehrlich Sells 6,950 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $599,646.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $590,055.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $97,208.25.

On Thursday, May 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $563,923.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.77. 224,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,793. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.39. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.88.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). As a group, analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,777 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,051,000 after acquiring an additional 685,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,040,000 after acquiring an additional 39,016 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after acquiring an additional 70,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

KOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.86.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

