Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by SVB Leerink in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $3.04 on Thursday, reaching $173.79. 22,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,824. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $106.52 and a one year high of $189.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,630. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.