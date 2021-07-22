Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by SVB Leerink in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.
NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $3.04 on Thursday, reaching $173.79. 22,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,824. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $106.52 and a one year high of $189.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,630. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.