Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,985 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.06% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,706,000 after buying an additional 179,674 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,428,000 after purchasing an additional 60,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $2,291,630. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $176.83 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $106.52 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.12.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

