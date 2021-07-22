JCDecaux (JCDXF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

JCDXF opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JCDXF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

