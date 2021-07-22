Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $12.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.00.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $254.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.42. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

